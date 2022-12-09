93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

December 9, 2022 6:00AM EST
Does Lainey Wilson have the acting bug after her star turn on ‘Yellowstone’?

ABC

Now that Lainey Wilson‘s made her acting debut playing the singer Abby in season 5 of Yellowstone, the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year sounds like she may be ready to step in front of the camera again. 

“I will say it’s very similar to what I do on a daily basis anyway,” she says of her first dramatic turn. “It’s a lot of, like, hurry up and wait. You know, you get ready, you get on set, and then you wait for a while.”

“Even when it comes to, like, learning the lines,” she continues, “it’s kind of like learning a song that I didn’t write. It’s a little more difficult than, you know, learning the songs that I write myself.”

In fact, the “Things a Man Oughta Know” hitmaker was eager to step outside her comfort zone.

“I feel like I’ve learned a whole lot,” Lainey reflects. “I’ve learned how to, like, be more in my body, be more grounded.”

“I didn’t want to learn my lines exactly the way that they were,” she explains, “because I wanted to be able to have a conversation with the person I was acting with. I didn’t want it to seem that I had it all memorized perfectly, and this is how it goes, you know?” ﻿ 

You can watch new episodes of Yellowstone Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Meanwhile, Lainey has not one but two songs climbing the country chart: her own “Heart Like a Truck” and “wait in the truck” with HARDY

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

