Doing the Dishes – Horsey Style

Over the years, I have spoiled my wife by keeping the water tanks clean for her horses. In the process, I’ve also spoiled the horses and I guess I’ve spoiled myself at the same time. I don’t know where all of the crap comes from that shows up in the horses’ water tank but there seems to be a lot. It grosses me out to see it now so I spend a good portion of my life power washing the tanks. What is that SLIME?

Again this week, I tried to just rinse them out with the garden hose but I guess our well pump comes up short on water pressure because the slime in the tank laughs that the stream of water.

Back to the power washer. I think these things are great. They have tons of pressure and will clean everything.

Years ago, when working on a project, I gave the power washer wand to my wife while I did something else. She pulled the trigger less than 6 inches from my leg. She was giggling and saying she was sorry she got me wet. That’s when I rolled down my sock and she saw the blood everywhere. That much pressure can tear you up at close range. These things have POWER. I still have what looks like the mark of Zorro on my ankle from that.

But look how clean?

That pressure is great for cleaning a trough though and when you do, the horses get happy. Look at that face.

And that makes my wife happy.

What a difference

I can’t handle it when I walk by their water trough and see some sort of brown liquid in there where water is supposed to be. The part I hate is getting the bad water out before putting the good water in. You have to syphon it out with a hose. Luckily there is a low part in the woods of our property so it drains off in no time. What gets me is that the clear water lasts less than a week right now.