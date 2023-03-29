Dolly Parton + Garth Brooks to host the 2023 ACM Awards

Global country superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks have been announced as hosts for the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The event will take place on Thursday, May 11, at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and will stream worldwide exclusively on Prime Video.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” says Dolly, who co-hosted last year with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” adds Garth.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters,” shares Academy of Country Music CEO and ACM Awards executive producer Damon Whiteside. “From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”

The 2023 ACM Awards streams live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET, with a full rebroadcast available for streaming for free the next day on Amazon Freevee.

A limited number of show tickets are still available for purchase on SEATGEEK.

View the full list of nominations at ACMcountry.com.

