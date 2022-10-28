Dolly Parton retiring from “full-blown” touring: “I do not think I will ever tour again”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Dolly Parton’s busier than ever these days, but there’s one aspect of her career that she’s dialing down considerably — touring.

“I do not think I will ever tour again,” Dolly tells Pollstar, “but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then.”

That could even mean a festival appearance or a long weekend with multiple sets, but lengthy, far-from-home performances simply don’t fit with her life right now, the singer says.

“I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy,” Dolly says. “I like to stay a little bit closer to home with my husband.”

After all, Dolly and husband Carl Dean aren’t as young as they used to be: At 76 years old, Dolly is healthy and energetic enough to be part of a wide variety of musical and on-screen projects, but she knows it’s important to be cautious.

“We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me,” she points out. “Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”

