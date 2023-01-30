Dolly Parton reveals the songs she’s recording for rock album with Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry and more

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton continues to share bits of information about her upcoming rock album, which is due out in the late spring/early fall. She tells USA Today it will feature 28 tracks, with a mix of covers and originals. She’s also revealed a bit more on who will be joining her on what songs.

Among the originals on the album will be a song called “What Has Rock ‘n Roll Ever Done For Me” with Stevie Nicks, which Dolly describes as “a cute little song.” There’s also an unnamed original with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. She’s also rerecorded a Dolly classic, “My Blue Tears,” with Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon.

“I was so excited because I could just hear his voice on it. He has that beautiful high voice and it’s an Irish-sounding love song with bagpipes,” she says. “It’s a love song about when a fella goes off to war and leaves his sweetheart behind and she cries her lonely blue tears and he’s on the other side crying his lonely blue tears. It’s a big range that Simon will be great at.”

Dolly’s also revealed some more news on what covers she’s recording, in addition to the already announced “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney. Tracks include the Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Long As I Can See the Light” with John Fogerty and Journey’s “Open Arms” with Steve Perry. And she’s still working to get Annie Lennox and Cher on Eurythmics‘ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

She also hasn’t given up on Mick Jagger joining her, joking if that doesn’t happen, “I’ll kick his bony a** when I see him!”

