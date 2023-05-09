Dolly Parton unveils track list for ‘Rockstar,’ which includes a duet with Chris Stapleton

Global music superstar and country legend Dolly Parton has unveiled the album cover and track list for her highly anticipated debut rock album, Rockstar.

Due out November 17, the 30-track collection will feature duets with Chris Stapleton, Kid Rock, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, P!nk, Elton John, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow, Sting, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, Bon Jovi‘s Richie Sambora and many more icons. Of the 30 songs, 21 are covers and nine are originals.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Dolly shares. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Dolly will premiere the first single, “World On Fire,” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, which she’ll co-host with Garth Brooks.

Rockstar is available for preorder now.

Here’s the full track listing for Rockstar:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World on Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. Pink & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

