93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Dollywood’s opening its doors with a music festival

March 6, 2024 4:30PM EST
Share
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dollywood’s springing into spring with its new I Will Always Love You Music Festival.

Kicking off Dollywood’s reopening on Saturday, the event will offer visitors an immersive experience of “larger-than-life performances, colorful and interactive installations,” per the attraction’s website. There’ll be singalongs to Dolly Parton‘s timeless hits, numerous photo opportunities, glittery pink displays via the new Celebration Sky and more.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy mouthwatering food via a tasting pass.

Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Music Festival runs March 9 to April 14. For more information and to grab tickets, visit dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

CertifiedLaura Bryna
12:36am
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
12:34am
Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
12:30am
BulletproofNate Smith
12:27am
Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Ftg Morgan Wallen
12:24am
View Full Playlist