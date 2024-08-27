Help save a life by donating blood, platelets or plasma at the American Red Cross.

All blood types are needed!

Request friends or family to donate blood. Or you can even volunteer at a blood drive.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They are in desperate need for ALL blood types. Your one blood donation could save up to 3 lives.

If you are healthy and can donate please do so. Please donate the gift of life today.

Find blood drives in your area here. Or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate blood today.

Also please plan to donate blood in memory of Sgt. Kevin Lyon on December 23rd at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 3103 (2701 Princess Anne Street) anytime from 9am-3pm.