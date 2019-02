Volunteer donorship, healthcare and medical treatment conceptual icon composed with red heart shape and blood drops.

Fairview Baptist Church is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive tomorrow (Saturday, February 2nd) from 9am-2pm.

The goal is to have 100 donors.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They need ALL blood types.

Please donate the gift of life today.

Find other blood drives here.