Cropped Image Of Person Showing I Love You Sign with Blood Bag on defocused background.

Help save a life by donating blood, platelets or plasma at the American Red Cross.

Request friends or family to donate blood. Or you can even volunteer at a blood drive.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They are in desperate need for ALL blood types. Your one blood donation could save up to 3 lives.

If you are healthy and can donate please do so. Please donate the gift of life today.

Find blood drives in your area here. Or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate blood today.