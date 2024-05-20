93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Donate Blood!

May 20, 2024
Donate Blood!
Cropped Image Of Person Showing I Love You Sign with Blood Bag on defocused background.

Help save a life by donating blood, platelets or plasma at the American Red Cross.

Request friends or family to donate blood.  Or you can even volunteer at a blood drive.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.  They are in desperate need for ALL blood types.  Your one blood donation could save up to 3 lives.

If you are healthy and can donate please do so.  Please donate the gift of life today.

Find blood drives in your area here.  Or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate blood today.

