Donate Blood!
May 20, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Help save a life by donating blood, platelets or plasma at the American Red Cross.
Request friends or family to donate blood. Or you can even volunteer at a blood drive.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They are in desperate need for ALL blood types. Your one blood donation could save up to 3 lives.
If you are healthy and can donate please do so. Please donate the gift of life today.
Find blood drives in your area here. Or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate blood today.
