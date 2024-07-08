93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Don’t be surprised if Kenny Chesney changes his set list

July 8, 2024 3:45PM EDT
If you’ve been to a Kenny Chesney show, you know that his set list isn’t always the same.

That’s because he loves being able to change things up extemporaneously — a move he’s well prepared for onstage.

“One of the things I’m very proud of on the road is that we’ve got a — I’m very thankful for this — is that we’ve got a catalog of music that spans over a lot of years and we’re able to, in the moment, take songs out of the set or add them into the set,” Kenny tells the press.

“I have this thing called a 911 mic where I can hit a button and I can do an audible in the middle of the previous song and say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna skip this next song, and we’re gonna put another song in,’” he explains.

Coming up, Kenny will take his Sun Goes Down Tour to Boise, Idaho; Seattle, Washington; and Sandy, Utah, on July 11, July 13 and July 16, respectively. Tickets are available now at kennychesney.com.

Kenny’s next single from Born will be “Just to Say We Did” and it’ll hit country radio July 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

