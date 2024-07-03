93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Don’t feed the Geese

July 3, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Don't feed the Geese
Sign at City Docks

If you go to the Fredericksburg City Docks then you know Gary the Goose.  He lives there with his Canadian Geese friends.

Gary the Goose

Locals like to go and feed Gary and his friends.  I stopped by the other day to see Gary.  He wasn’t there but I saw some of his friends relaxing under some shade trees.

Canadian Geese

Gary must’ve been down at Brock’s Riverside Grill.  He likes to hang there too.  Anyways, I saw a sign at the boat slip that I hadn’t noticed before.

The sign says:

PLEASE DO NOT FEED THE GEESE

Signage at City Docks boat slip.

I’m not surprised.  Locals were trying to get the city to put up a sign to not feed the Geese bread. 

Bread is not good for any type of bird.  It has no nutritional value for them and can fill their stomach in a hurry.

It was a gorgeous day though at the City Docks.

Railroad bridge at City Docks.

Until next time Gary.

