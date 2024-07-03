Don’t feed the Geese

If you go to the Fredericksburg City Docks then you know Gary the Goose. He lives there with his Canadian Geese friends.

Locals like to go and feed Gary and his friends. I stopped by the other day to see Gary. He wasn’t there but I saw some of his friends relaxing under some shade trees.

Gary must’ve been down at Brock’s Riverside Grill. He likes to hang there too. Anyways, I saw a sign at the boat slip that I hadn’t noticed before.

The sign says:

PLEASE DO NOT FEED THE GEESE

I’m not surprised. Locals were trying to get the city to put up a sign to not feed the Geese bread.

Bread is not good for any type of bird. It has no nutritional value for them and can fill their stomach in a hurry.

It was a gorgeous day though at the City Docks.

Until next time Gary.