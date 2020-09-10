      Weather Alert

Don’t Forget to Register To Vote – Do It Here!

Sep 10, 2020 @ 11:39am

If you’re a resident of Virginia and you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time!

Whether you’d like to vote in person, vote by mail or vote absentee, we’ve got you covered with how to make it happen!

 

Tuesday, October 13th 2020 is the deadline to register if you’d like to vote in this year’s election!

Tuesday, November 3rd 2020 is Election Day!

Citizen Portal – Access your Virginia voter record – Update your registration – Apply to vote Absentee – View Your Polling Place – Voting History