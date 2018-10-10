Don’t forget to Register to VOTE!

US Elections Concept - United States Flag and Vote Badges 3D Illustration
Even if you’re sure you’re registered to vote, please take 10 seconds to verify your status!  And if you’ve never registered then be sure to do it.

Virginia offers online voter registration. You can register to vote by mail in Virginia by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

Register or check your status here.

The Deadline in Virginia is Monday, October 15th.

Election day is November 6th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Listen To Win! Happy Birthday Scotty! Meet My Chicken Monday Come See Me Saturday! Tim McGraw – Neon Church (Audio) Home Free- Man of Constant Sorrow (Cover- Video)