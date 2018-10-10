Don’t forget to Register to VOTE!

Even if you’re sure you’re registered to vote, please take 10 seconds to verify your status! And if you’ve never registered then be sure to do it.
Virginia offers online voter registration. You can register to vote by mail in Virginia by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.
Register or check your status here.
The Deadline in Virginia is Monday, October 15th.
Election day is November 6th.