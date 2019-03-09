Don’t forget to “Spring Forward”… classical alarm clock ringing on white background On Sunday, we change our clocks. We SPRING forward 1 hour. The official time change is at 2am. So at 2am you will change the clock to 3am. It’s best to go ahead and change your clock ahead when you go to bed on Saturday night. clockspringspring forwardtime change SHARE RELATED CONTENT Happy International Women’s Day Thank you Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers for Lunch! I’m kinda obsessed… Must have Records… Thomas Rhett: Look What God Gave Her (Live- Video) – SNL Luke Perry Dead At 52