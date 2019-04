You can send your kids to Summer Camp.

The City of Fredericksburg is now registering for all summer camps.

Register for all camps at the Dorothy Hart Community Center and online at Fredericksburg Parks & Rec. Please visit their offices in advance to provide your children’s birth certificate in person and to ensure that your online account is all set for registration day.

For more information go here or call 540-372-1086 or email fredprpf@fredericksburgva.gov.