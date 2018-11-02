Don’t miss Motors for Mutts Tomorrow (Saturday)

Tomorrow (Saturday) is going to be a beautiful day so how about bringing your entire family, including your dog to the Dominion Raceway for the WFLS Motors for Mutts. The entire WFLS staff will be there so make sure to say hi.

It’s 11-4. There will be lots of stuff to see and do.

Here are some things you need to know:

1. Please have rabies licenses/tags up to date and on your pup! You will be responsible for your pup!

2. No retractable leashes please. If you bring a retractable leash, you will be asked to purchase a non-retractable leash for $3 when you pay to get in. We will be checking.

3. Please clean up after your dogs. There will be receptacles throughout and we’ll have some extra baggies just in case, but please be respectful!

4. Cost is $10 per adult and children 12 and under and dogs are free. A portion of all of the proceeds raised at entry will go towards The Humane Society of Caroline County as they will be volunteering and helping us throw this wonderful innagural event! Each rescue organization is also taking donations and having adoptions on site.

5. Diane Roadcap, Pet Communicator is taking walk-ups on Saturday. First come, first served and you can sign up over at her table near Rescue Row. The cost is $40 per 15 minute private session.

6. Magnificent Mutt Trick show is at noon. Prizes include gift cards for Freddy’s, EM Dodgers and More! Check in at the WFLS tent by 11:30.

7. Fido’s Fashion & Costume Show is at 2pm. Similar prizes available. Check in at the WFLS tent by 1:30

8. Diane Roadcap will be having a live, on stage reading at 1pm!

More details can be found here.