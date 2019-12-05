Don’t Miss our Toys For Tots Finale- This Saturday 12/7
Join us for our Toys For Toys Finale event this Saturday from 9am to Noon. Please stop by and donate a new, unwrapped toy this Saturday, December 7th from 9am-Noon at our WFLS Toys for Tots finale event. Join us at the Toys for Tots Warehouse at 736 Warrenton Road (Rt. 17) in the old Food Lion/Weis at England Run.
We will have lots of fun with the Former White House Santa, Stangs & Fangs Car Club, The Band of Brothers Veteran motorcycle club, Dress like a toy contest for kids, Eagle Scout Troop 1508, and Free food from McDonalds and Paul’s Bakery.
Make A Difference In A Local Child’s Life By Donating A New Toy To Toys For Tots with 93.3 WFLS!
93.3 WFLS and W.G. Speeks Heating and Air present the Toys For Tots 2019 toy drive! We are now accepting donations of new, unused toys that will go to children and families in need. Help us save their Christmas.
DID YOU KNOW:
There are nearly 15 million American children living at or below the poverty level! The outcome of the Toys for Tots program in your area rests solely on the generosity of your community. Your donations stay in your area.
When Toys for Tots distributes toys to families in need, much like every other Marine tradition, they don’t want recognition for their efforts. Marines aim to showcase the parents as the hero either as Santa or as gifts from the parent to the child.
When you donate money to the Toys for Tots program, 97% of the funds go directly to the kids. The other 3% is utilized for yearly fundraising and toy-raising. No monies collected are ever used for salaries or personal use in the organization.
Families who benefit from the Toys for Tots Program are selected by representatives in the local community. Toys for Tots works closely with various child welfare organizations who in turn provide information on families or programs who would benefit from receiving gifts.
Or you can make a monetary donation by clicking HERE!