Come join the entire WFLS Staff at WFLS Fest featuring Dustin Lynch tomorrow (Saturday, 9/29) at Celebrate Virginia After Hours brought to you by Fletcher Construction.

The line up-

WFLS Country Music Showcase Winner- Tyler James Band

DJ Ty Street

Brinn Black

Dustin Lynch

Gates open at 4:30. There’s going to be so much fun waiting for you and I want to see you there.

All the details can be found here.

Purchase your tickets here or buy them at the gate tomorrow.