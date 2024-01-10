Don’t Spend Money On THESE At Your Wedding In 2024

Weddings are already pretty expensive and stressful and the last thing you want to do is regret paying for something at your wedding that you didn’t really need too. I mean heck you are going on your honeymoon after, you don’t need to start your marriage off with money stress.

There is A LOT that goes into wedding planning and when you are caught up in the whirlwind of planning, you may not realize that all of what you are paying for isn’t really necessary. So, save a little money by checking out this list of things couples regret spending money on at their weddings. Happy planning!

1. Flowers… Honestly, who needs to spend thousands on flowers that are going to die in a few days anyway? Just get fake ones, some even look better in pictures!

2. Photographer… Be careful with this one. While it makes sense to cut out a photographer because everyone has a professional camera on their phone nowadays- sometimes those special moments that you want to capture will get missed.

3. Traditional Wedding dress… It’s ONE DAY! That dress will be stored in the closet for the rest of time so don’t spend an exorbitant amount of money on it.

4. Decor Items…. You really don’t need to go full out on all the decor, try DIY decor.

5. Dessert table… It’s your wedding, not your guest’s, so save some money.

6. Venue…. Do you really need to spend an exorbitant amount of money to rent a place for 6 hours?

7. Bridesmaid dresses…. Honestly, no one likes them in the end anyways.

8. Additional food