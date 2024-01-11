93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Drive The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile For A Year!

January 11, 2024 8:30AM EST
wienermobile

We all gawk, follow, and take selfies when we see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile come to town. How would you like to drive it for a year and that’s your job?! Yup, they’ll even pay you a salary and weekly allowance for travel and meals. This kind of sounds like a dream job of sorts. There are some qualifications you’ll need, so for all the info and the application here’s the link:

https://heinz.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/KraftHeinz_Careers/job/Virtual-USA/Wienermobile-Spokesperson_R-76660

