Dry January Ends Tomorrow… Here Are The Healthiest Alcoholic Drinks To Indulge In

How’s your “Dry January” going? Whether you gave up 2 days into the year or you are still going strong, the good news is, it’s over tomorrow! Now maybe you did really well and want to keep the healthy trend going by finding healthier ways to drink. Let me help you out with that.

A dietician broke down the two biggest tips when it comes to choosing a healthier beverage: Always be looking for drinks that are lower in sugar and higher in healthy ingredients. Here are some of the healthiest types of alcoholic drinks . . .

1. Hard Seltzers. Most are just sparkling water and a clear liquor, like tequila or vodka. Just look for ones with no added sugar.

2. Red Wine. It’s chock full of antioxidants, which can reduce inflammation and help prevent cancer and heart disease.

3. Bloody Marys. Tomato juice typically doesn’t have a lot of sugar. Plus, what other alcoholic drink comes with celery?

4. Hot Toddies. It’s hot water, fresh lemon juice, honey, and whiskey. About as “healthy” as it gets.