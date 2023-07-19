93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Dustin Lynch covers Toby Keith with young fan onstage

July 19, 2023 2:30PM EDT
You just never know what to expect at a Dustin Lynch show.

Recently, the “Ridin’ Roads” hitmaker brought up a young, country music-loving fan onstage to share the spotlight with him. 

“Get on that stage, Nikko. You good? Nikko, I’ve got to see what’s under the cowboy hat, man. What kind of haircut are you rocking?” Dustin asks Nikko in his Instagram Reel. Nikko then takes off his hat to reveal his mullet and tells Dustin he wants to be a country singer when he grows up.

“Put that cowboy hat on. I feel like we should play a song by a cowboy about cowboys,” Dustin instructs Nikko as they break out a cover of Toby Keith‘s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.”

Watch this special moment on Dustin’s Instagram now.

His current single, “Stars Like Confetti,” is #23 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

