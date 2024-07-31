Dustin Lynch turns on “Party Mode” for mom’s birthday

Dustin Lynch recently surprised his mom with a birthday celebration on his tour bus.

The singer turned on his “Party Mode” and decorated his home on wheels with hanging birthday decor before welcoming his mother onto the bus.

Dustin’s mom entered the tour bus to everyone singing “Happy Birthday” as her son put a gold sash on her.

Dustin then directed her to a table displaying not one, not two but three birthday cakes.

“Get to blowin’!” he said, as his mom attempted to blow out the candles on all three cakes.

After completing the mission, she kissed Dustin and hugged him as he told her, “Happy birthday, love you.”

You can watch the sweet video now on Dustin’s social platform X.

Dustin’s currently #7 and ascending the country charts with his Jelly Roll-assisted single, “Chevrolet.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.