Dylan Scott announces fall tour, new song dropping Friday

Dylan Scott‘s hitting the road this fall for his headlining This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour.

The 13-date trek kicks off in Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 12, before concluding in Sayreville, New Jersey, on December 2. Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder will join as opening acts.

Members of Dylan’s Beer Buddies fan club get access to presale tickets on Wednesday, May 31, ahead of the general sales on Friday, June 2.

Additionally, Dylan’s new song, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” will drop on June 2 and is available for presave now.

For the full list of tour dates, tickets and to join the Beer Buddies fan club, visit dylanscottcountry.com.

