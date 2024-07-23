93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Dylan Scott plots I Owe You One Tour

July 23, 2024 1:55PM EDT
Share
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

If you thought Dylan Scott owes you a tour, you’re in luck.

Dylan heard you and has announced his headlining I Owe You One Tour.

The trek kicks off Aug. 1 in Elma, Washington, and will wrap Oct. 11 in Hiawassee, Georgia.

“I told y’all I Owe You One!!! The I Owe You One Tour kicks off August 1st,” Dylan announced on social platform X. “LETS GOOOOOOO!!!!!”

Dylan’s tour is named after his latest song, “I Owe You One,” which arrived in June.

Tickets to the I Owe You One Tour are available now at Dylan’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dancin' In The CountryTyler Hubbard
11:02pm
Don'T Happen TwiceKenny Chesney
10:59pm
This Town'S Been Good To UsDylan Scott
10:55pm
Drink To That All NightJerrod Neimann
10:52pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
10:48pm
View Full Playlist