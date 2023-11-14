93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Dylan Scott’s “Can’t Have Mine” is RIAA-certified Platinum

November 14, 2023 1:00PM EST
Share
Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott‘s latest single, “Can’t Have Mine,” has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

“MAN! ‘Can’t Have Mine’ is officially a PLATINUM RECORD!!!! 1,000,000 SOLD!!!” Dylan captions his celebratory Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has been listening since DAY ONE! #riaatopcertified.”

“Can’t Have Mine” is off Dylan’s latest full-length album, Livin’ My Best Life. The project arrived in 2022 and includes the hit singles “New Truck” and “Nobody.”

Earlier in October, Dylan joined country newcomer Dylan Marlowe for their anthemic collab, “Boys Back Home.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
8:38pm
Livin On LoveAlan Jackson
8:34pm
Save MeJelly Roll Ftg Lainey Wilson
8:30pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
8:28pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
8:24pm
View Full Playlist