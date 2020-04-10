      Weather Alert

Easter Eggs using Natural Ingredients

Apr 10, 2020 @ 6:00am
Munich

Easter is Sunday and I’m sure that a lot of you will be dying eggs with the kids.  Don’t have a egg dying kit?

Well, I follow a blogger named Lisa from Fresh Eggs Daily and she has a really good blog all about Naturally Dyed Pastel Easter Eggs.

Here’s what you need:

  • Eggs (hard boiled)
  • Water
  • White Vinegar
  • Cups/glasses
  • Beets for Pinkish Purple Eggs
  • Papery Peels from Yellow Onions for Peach eggs
  • Tumeric for Yellow eggs
  • Red cabbage and Tumeric for Lime Green eggs
  • Red cabbage for Blue eggs

Let me know if you try and send pics.  I would love to see how your eggs turn out.

