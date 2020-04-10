Easter Eggs using Natural Ingredients
Easter is Sunday and I’m sure that a lot of you will be dying eggs with the kids. Don’t have a egg dying kit?
Well, I follow a blogger named Lisa from Fresh Eggs Daily and she has a really good blog all about Naturally Dyed Pastel Easter Eggs.
Here’s what you need:
- Eggs (hard boiled)
- Water
- White Vinegar
- Cups/glasses
- Beets for Pinkish Purple Eggs
- Papery Peels from Yellow Onions for Peach eggs
- Tumeric for Yellow eggs
- Red cabbage and Tumeric for Lime Green eggs
- Red cabbage for Blue eggs
Let me know if you try and send pics. I would love to see how your eggs turn out.