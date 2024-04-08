Eclipse Deals!

Today is the day! The rare astronomical alignment will occur as the Sun, the Moon, and Earth align, producing a total solar eclipse. This extraordinary event, which won’t repeat for another two decades, will be visible only in specific regions. However, numerous chain restaurants are offering nationwide food discounts to mark the occasion today:

Burger King: offering buy one get one free Whoppers . The deal is for Royal Perk members who text ECLIPSE to 251251. Fans can then redeem the BOGO offer by ordering on the app and online at BK.com through April 15.

Chili’s: Guests can snag a free appetizer on April 7 and April 8 when they purchase an adult entrée. Just use the code APPCLIPSE when ordering to-go or in-store to redeem the freebie.

Cracker Barrel: Customers can earn a free side of pancakes when they order an entrée. The “Eclipse Pancakes” are available with the purchase of an adult or kids meal just by mentioning the promotion.

Pizza Hut: diners can get a large pizza for $12. You can either create-your-own pie with up to 10 toppings or pick from any of the pies on the menu. The discount is valid for carryout, dine-in and delivery orders.

Wendy’s: all this week snag a free chocolate or Orange Dreamsicle Frosty when with a purchase on the restaurant’s app. Plus, app-users can also grab a $1 Dave’s Single or $2 Dave’s Double through April 10.