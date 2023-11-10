“Elf” Turns 20 Years Old This Year! Here Are Some Little Known Movie Facts…

“Elf” has become a staple in my family when it comes to Christmastime as a must-watch movie of the season! Honestly, it’s not Christmas until Buddy the Elf eats his spaghetti, maple syrup, candy dish – as disgusting as that is! I know my family is not the only one who has “Elf” on their must-watch Christmas movie list and in honor of the movie turning 20 this year (how did that happen?!) – I decided to share some little known facts about the movie so when “Elf” trivia comes to a bar near you- you will be a master of the movie and of trivia. You are welcome!

Happy 20th Anniversary “Elf”!