93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Elle King to host ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

November 30, 2023 4:15PM EST
Share
ABC/Robby Klein

Elle King is set to host CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith.

“New Year’s Eve is the one party we celebrate all over the world,” says Elle. “I wouldn’t want to spend it any other place than Music City! I’m so excited to get to host another beautiful night of music, friends, love, and joy. I can’t wait to celebrate an incredible year and welcome a new one together.”

In addition to hosting, Elle joins the performance bill that includes previously announced headliners Thomas RhettLainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“We will celebrate 50 years of the iconic southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the skyrocketing Lainey Wilson and country music superstar Thomas Rhett, with over a dozen artists and special guests still to be announced,” shares executive producer Robert Deaton.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs live on CBS Sunday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET and be available to stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Got What I GotJason Aldean
11:52pm
Rudolph The Red-nosed ReindeerGene Autry
11:49pm
World On FireNate Smith
11:46pm
Take My NameParmalee
11:39pm
RodeoGarth Brooks
11:35pm
View Full Playlist