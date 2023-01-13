Elvie Shane covers The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy For The Devil” for ‘Stoned Cold Country’

BMG Nashville

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Elvie Shane is taking on one of The Rolling Stones most iconic songs: “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The tune will be featured on the upcoming country compilation Stoned Cold Country, a celebration of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ 60th anniversary. It will feature some of country’s biggest artists, including Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.

“‘Sympathy for the Devil’ isn’t what the title would suggest. When given the opportunity to sing on this bada** record, I dove headfirst into the lyrics and book that inspired the song,” Shane shares. “I find it to be more of a cautionary tale. All of these atrocities committed in each line were the doings of us, humans – not the Devil. So have some sympathy for the scapegoat.”

He adds, “The message is important. I’m proud to have the chance to put my spin on it.”

Stoned Cold Country is due out this spring.

