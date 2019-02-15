Emma Kruus, Jack Hardy and Cooper Sims lead the way for St. Jude Teen Gala!

The Fredericksburg St. Jude Teen Gala is Saturday, February 23 at the Old Silk Mill and Emma, Cooper and Jack have been working hard getting ready for the big event. More than 225 teens are expected to attend the event that has a goal of raising $60,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The three teens did a great “In The Community” interview for WFLS. Listen here https://www.wfls.com/shows/steve-jessica/

If you’d like to make a donation to St. Jude you can do that at fundraising.stjude.org/fredteengala.