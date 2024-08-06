Emma Stone’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ heading to digital
Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Kinds of Kindness is headed to HD digital to rent or own on Aug. 27, ahead of an Oct. 8 bow on Blu-ray and DVD.
The Searchlight Pictures “triptych fable” reunited Lanthimos with his Oscar-winning Poor Things lead Emma Stone and that film’s Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe, as well as its supporting player Margaret Qualley.
The movie is told in three parts and has its cast — also including Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — playing various roles.
According to the studio, the film follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”
The film debuted in theaters on June 21.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.