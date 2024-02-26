93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Employers Adding Scents At Work, Good Idea Or Does It Stink

February 26, 2024 7:37AM EST
Share
Employers Adding Scents At Work, Good Idea Or Does It Stink
Close up of a female nose pointing upwards with a blue background

Could the prospect of returning to the office be more appealing if the fragrance of sandalwood permeated the air? Apparently some employers are introducing fragrances into workspaces to enhance the mood of their employees.

Rather than relying on a single scent, companies are opting for custom blends. This opens up opportunities for innovative firms to assist employers in curating a personalized aroma for their workspace or for that one colleague who is already passionate about essential oils.

One company, for instance, utilizes a blend comprising 35 ingredients. This includes “Asian Sambac Jasmine,” known for boosting happiness and confidence, “Indian Sandalwood” for alleviating anxiety, and “Italian Pine” to combat fatigue. The trend suggests a growing interest in how smells can help out at work.

Good idea or bad? Do you want your workplace to have a specific scent and if so, what is it?

Recently Played

Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen/eric Church
4:02pm
We RideBryan Martin
3:59pm
Just The WayParmalee And Blanco Brown
3:56pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
3:44pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
3:40pm
View Full Playlist