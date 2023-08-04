93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Enjoy a delectable fruit tart this summer

August 4, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share
Getty stock photo

In search of a mouth-watering summertime dessert? Then check out The Pioneer Woman‘s fruit tart recipe.

The recipe is good for eight to 10 servings and uses fresh fruits, such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kiwi and mango.  

“I love this recipe! Gorgeous, yes…but even more delicious!” The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond shares on Facebook.

Dig into the full fruit tart recipe now at thepioneerwoman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

GoldDierks Bentley
5:17am
Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
5:13am
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
5:11am
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
5:08am
Gods CountryBlake Shelton
5:04am
View Full Playlist