Enjoy summer with your family at Opryland’s SoundWaves

May 26, 2023 4:45PM EDT
Headed to Nashville with your family this summer? Then be sure to pop by Gaylord Opryland’s SoundWaves.

With its various play structures, lazy and rapid rivers, waterslides and on-site dining options, the upscale indoor and outdoor resort water attraction makes the perfect spot for a family outing.

The Soundwave Experience Package is available now at SoundWavesGO.com/packages

Non-Tennessee resident seasonal discounts ranging from 15 to 20 percent off are offered on select dates, with Tennessee resident rates ranging from 25 to 40 percent off on select dates, as well. 

