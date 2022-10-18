Enter Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry’s “dreamy world” in “Where We Started” video

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry enter a dream land in the video for “Where We Started.”

The superstars take to a big empty room adorned with sheets and dark lighting as they sing of a couple remembering the good memories made at the start of their relationship.

“Those days when you’re brokenhearted/And you’re getting knocked down and you’re saying/Don’t know how far we’re gonna go just/Look at that road and think about where we started,” they sing in the chorus.

“Where We Started” is the title track of Thomas’ album, released back in April. He and Katy premiered the duet in May with a live performance on ABC’s American Idol.

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process. From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video, her input has made this whole experience really special for me,” Thomas says in a statement.

“I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started,” Katy says, describing it on Instagram as “a little dream of a music video.”

