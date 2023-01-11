Eric Church heads outdoors for The Outsiders Revival Tour

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Eric Church will do something new this summer: he’ll headline outdoor venues with a variety of other artists on The Outsiders Revival Tour.

“We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now,” the Chief says.

“See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down,” he adds.

Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Jackson Dean are just some of the openers who’ll join him on the trek, which kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20. You can find more information at EricChurch.com.

The tour takes its name from the North Carolina native’s fourth album, which came out in 2014.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.