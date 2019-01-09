Eric Church in Mourning After Tragic Death of Brother, Cause of Death Released

Eric Church and his family are mourning the loss of a loved one, as Eric’s brother passed away recently and his cause of death has just been revealed.

BREAKING: Brandon Church’s autopsy indicates that he dealt with alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder: https://t.co/DEAZiV7b6q — The Boot (@thebootdotcom) January 9, 2019

Brandon had a long history with alcohol abuse. The report states that Brandon Church had a clinical history of alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder — meaning he had a history of binge drinking and trying to quit, which would trigger a seizure. He had suffered a seizure that prompted an emergency response and his transport to a local hospital. However, he suffered another seizure on the way and was sent into full cardiac arrest.

“According to the autopsy, the alcohol abuse also caused a thickening of his heart, coronary artery disease and liver damage. Brandon, who had written a handful of songs over the years with his famous brother, was 36,” reported TMZ.

Sending prayers to the his family for healing during this difficult time.