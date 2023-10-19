93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Eric Church, Keith Urban + Jake Owen to headline Country Fest 2024

October 19, 2023 2:45PM EDT
Country Fest has announced its star-studded 2024 lineup.

Dubbed “the country’s largest party in a hayfield,” the three-day festival will take place June 27 to June 29 in Cadott, Wisconsin, with headliners Jake Owen, Keith Urban and Eric Church.

Other acts on the performance bill include Scotty McCreeryHailey WhittersChayce BeckhamAshley McBrydeConner SmithMorgan Evans and Dalton Dover.

For the full lineup and tickets, visit countryfest.com.

