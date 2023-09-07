Eric Church, Morgan Wallen + more lead 2024 Stagecoach Festival lineup

The lineup for California’s annual country music festival has been revealed.

Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert have been announced as headliners for the three-day festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 26 to April 28, 2024.

Also slated to perform are Jelly Roll, HARDY, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson & Family and more.

“I can’t wait to get back to the desert to play Stagecoach in 2024,” says Eric. “It’s going to be one hell of a party.”

“Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night,” Morgan shares. “I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be a monumental weekend for all of us. Can’t wait to see everybody there.”

Miranda adds, “There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert. The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can’t wait to be back in 2024!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 11 a.m. PT. For the full performance lineup and schedule, visit StagecoachFestival.com.

