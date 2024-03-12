Eric Church to open Chief’s with 19-date Nashville residency

Eric Church is kicking off the grand opening of Chief’s with a 19-show residency at its two-story music venue, The Neon Steeple.

Eric Church: To Beat The Devil begins on Chief’s April 5 grand opening and includes dates in April, May and June, with the wrap-up show slated for June 9.

“These shows at Chief’s will be one of a kind, only for Chief’s and with some songs that will only ever be performed during these shows,” says Eric. “It’s the most unique show I’ll probably ever do, and I’m excited to enjoy this chapter of what Chief’s will be.”

The announcement arrives on the heels of Eric giving his Church Choir members a deed to the bricks of his bar’s physical building, alongside the first of a series of digital collectibles, including a digital version of their brick that includes exclusive content.

Presale signup for Church Choirs members will open Tuesday, March 12, to Sunday, March 17, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Presale begins Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. CT before the general sale on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. CT. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to Church’s nonprofit, Chief Cares.

For ticket information and Eric’s full Nashville residency schedule, visit chiefsonbroadway.com.

