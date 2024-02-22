93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Eva Longoria to join ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 4

February 22, 2024 3:57PM EST
Share
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In an Instagram Stories entry, former Desperate Housewives star and Flamin’ Hot producer-director Eva Longoria confirmed she’s joining Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for season 4.

“You guys I’m so excited for this!” Eva captioned a screen cap from a Deadline report about the news.

The streamer has been tight-lipped about the next season, but the trade says Longoria’s recurring role is “integral to the twists and turns” of season 4, which deals with the murder of Jane Lynch‘s Sazz Pataki.

Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon was recently added to the cast for the new season, which will reportedly have Steve Martin‘s Charles, Martin Short‘s Oliver and Selena Gomez‘s Mabel visiting Los Angeles before returning to their murder-prone New York City building.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
8:37pm
Dust On The BottleDavid Lee Murphy 1990
8:34pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
8:30pm
This Is My DirtJustin Moore
8:26pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
8:24pm
View Full Playlist