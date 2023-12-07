Ever Find A Critter In Your Christmas Tree?

Have you ever found a critter in your Christmas tree? Lots of little creatures can take up residence, from birds to squirrels, even snakes and insects.

If you’re going for a real tree this year and haven’t gotten it yet, here’s some advice: Ensure that the tree is thoroughly shaken before it’s loaded onto your car. Many places may skip this step without notifying you, and neglecting it could result in introducing a plethora of insects into your home.

Various creepy crawlies tend to take refuge in Christmas trees, such as mites, aphids, bark beetles, moths, spiders, weevils, and even praying mantises. The situation can escalate if these critters lay eggs that subsequently multiply.

To address this issue, consider the following quick tips: