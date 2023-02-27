93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

“Everything She [Is]”: Hailey Whitters certified Gold

February 27, 2023 12:59PM EST
ABC/Randy Holmes

Newcomer Hailey Whitters has her first top 30 hit with “Everything She Ain’t,” and now the Iowa native has a piece of heavy metal to match.

Hailey’s breakthrough has just been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning it has combined sales and streams of half a million units. Hailey got the news when her record label surprised her with a plaque in Nashville.

“Everything She Ain’t” is from her sophomore album, Raised. She’s currently on her headlining tour of the same name. 

