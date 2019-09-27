Everything You Need To Know About The State Fair Of Virginia!
The State Fair of Virginia Opens Today (Friday, 9/27) at 10am. It will run through Sunday, October 6th.
State Fair Hours:
Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sundays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ticket Info:
Regular Price tickets available at the gate, online and at participating
Publix Super Markets, while supplies last (available Sept. 27-Oct. 6):
Adult Admission: $15 (Ages 13 and up)
Youth Admission: $12 (Ages 5-12)
Children 4 and Under are free.
Senior (60+): $12
Military*: $12 (gate only)
Unlimited Ride Wristband: $25
Individual Ride Tickets: $1 each, or $20 for a sheet of 25
Ride tickets available for purchase at fair only. Rides take between 3-6 tickets.
*Ticket prices for military admission: $12 at the gate (a $3 savings off the $15 adult gate admission). Military discount is available to all military members. Including: active-duty service members, National Guard, Reserve, retired military and retirees with a current military ID. See a valid list of ids HERE. The discount does not apply to others in service members’ and retirees’ parties. Available at the gate ONLY.
Schedule of Events
Special Events
Don’t miss these Country shows at the Fair…
Hardy- Friday, October 4th
LOCASH- Sunday, October 6th