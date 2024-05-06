93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

‘Fallout’ threepeats for TV; ‘Anyone But You’ debuts at #1 for movies on weekly streaming list

May 6, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Prime Video/Bethesda Game Studios

Prime Video’s video game adaptation Fallout stayed atop Reelgood Streaming Charts in the TV category for the third straight week.

The company monitors 20 million viewing decisions across all streaming platforms, week to week.

In the movie category, the Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell romantic blockbuster Anyone But You debuted at #1 for the week April 25 through May 1.

Coming in second in TV was Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, followed by Hulu’s Under the Bridge in third, Hulu’s Shōgun in fourth place and Netflix’s new Dead Boy Detectives to round out the top five.

In the movie category, following Anyone But You was Shudder’s Late Night with the Devil in second place; Argylle took third on Apple TV+, followed by The Beekeeper on MGM+ and the Oscar-winning drama The Zone of Interest on Max.
 

