Earl Dibbles, Jr. has been a YouTube sensation that firsts taught us the catch phrase “Yee Yee.” Earl is the alter-ego of Granger Smith, who has since become a country star in his own right. So it seems like a perfect progression for them to duet together. So they invited their friends and their toys to shoot a video that is rednecker than most other videos (sorry HARDY). Watch their video for “Holler” here: