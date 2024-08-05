Fantastic Accidental Pickle Salad Dressing

First, I should disclose the fact that I have no culinary skills or training whatsoever. I’m scary in the kitchen. NOW let me tell you about my new accidental recipe that you’re going to LOVE. By the way, I was heartbroken when Costco didn’t have the Bubby’s Pickles we’d been buying for the last few years so I had to try another brand. These Famous Dave’s Sweet ‘N Spicy Pickles are great. But that’s not the story.

We’ve all heard people talking about how much they love pickle juice as a thirst quencher. I tried it one day after I got done mowing. It’s was …OK. Not great. After finishing off our latest monster jar of pickles, the jar was sitting next to the kitchen sink when my wife said, “You can’t pour that down the drain”. Wait, what? Why not? I was told, “It’s not good for the septic tank”. She went on to telling me about some plumber or septic tank guy that told her it was bad.

I could store the juice for the next time I wanted to try it again after mowing but that’s not a good idea. Then I remembered my mom making vinegar and oil salad dressing. Having already tried pickle juice straight, I knew it was heavy on the vinegar. I poured the remaining pickle juice in another container and poured in some olive oil. Today I got a chance to try it. I’m no chef but by golly, it’s fantastic.

This has turned out to be the year of the pickle. Fast food restaurants are loading up on pickles. There was a story a few weeks ago about a deli that was serving sandwiches on hollowed out pickles. (‘You use the pickle as a BUN?!!! What is wrong with you?). Pickle fans are going nuts for burgers with layers of pickles. Let’s see how this goes with the crazy pickle fans and with normal people.

Steve & Grayson were in my office when I tried my new invention. Steve was asking what about the proportions. Hmmm. I think the container I was using was about ¾ full and I filled the rest with olive oil so, about 3 to 1. Or maybe that photo gives you an idea. You can see the unmixed, (that looks like 3 to 1, right?) Then with a shake, it’s Idiot’s Blend – Pickle Salad Dressing.

I was thinking I’d at least choke it down if it was terrible but I am not kidding, when the salad was gone and there was some dressing left in the container, I chugged it. And it was great. If you are thinking this is an ad of some kind for a new dressing, there is no such new product but don’t throw out your leftover pickle juice.. Throw some olive oil in that jar, give it a shake and dig in. Like most kinds of dressing, you can probably use it as a marinade or something. Who knows? Maybe you’ll roll each other in it. Just give it a try. Let me know if your family digs it.